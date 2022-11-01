Wisconsin offers 2023 three-star QB Cole LaCrue

Madison, Wis. – On Monday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2023 three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue out of Broomfield, Colorado.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 1714 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 99 QB in the country, and the No. 15 player in Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound QB currently holds offers from Colorado, Tulane, Central Michigan, Northern Colorado, South Dakota, and now, Wisconsin.

He’s also taken unofficial visits to Colorado State, Utah State, and Washington State.

LaCrue, a standout at Broomfield High School, threw for 1,854 yards with 21 touchdowns and only two interceptions in nine games as a senior, according to MaxPreps. He also added an additional 627 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

For Wisconsin, and more specifically, Jim Leonhard, LaCrue is now the only uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle who holds an offer from UW – making this an incredibly important recruitment to follow moving forward.

The Colorado native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

