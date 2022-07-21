Wisconsin offers 2023 four-star LB Blake Nichelson

On Wednesday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended an offer to 2023 four-star outside linebacker Blake Nichelson out of Manteca, California.

Per the 247Sports composite, Nichelson is the No. 245 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 18 LB in the country, and the No. 16 player in California.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounds LB currently holds offers from Florida State, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona State, California, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Washington, and several other Power 5 schools.

According to MaxPreps, Nichelson ran for 2,231 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns on offense. On Defense, the junior LB totaled 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The California native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.