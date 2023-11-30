A Wisconsin offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin offensive lineman Dylan Barrett announced he is entering the transfer portal after four seasons as a Badger. The redshirt junior center announced the news on X early Wednesday morning.

Barrett only saw the field this season when the Badgers took on Georgia Southern, and played six snaps in that contest. He was listed for much of the year as the No. 2 center on the depth chart with Tanor Bortolini serving as Wisconsin’s starting center.

The Illinois native came in with the previous coaching regime, as he was a Paul Chryst era recruit to Madison. Barrett joins quarterback Myles Burkett as Badgers who announced their decision to transfer on Wednesday.

