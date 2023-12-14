Wisconsin offensive lineman declares for NFL Draft

Just one day after accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl in February, Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a likely move after his decision to play in the Senior Bowl, but nonetheless, his decision became final Wednesday.

Bortolini spent four seasons with Wisconsin, playing both offensive guard and center in his time with the Badgers, even playing a little tight end occasionally.

His 6-foot-4 frame lends well to his chances to be successful in the NFL, plus Wisconsin has a track record of great pros coming through their program.

Bortolini joins running back Braelon Allen in deciding to declare of the upcoming NFL Draft.

