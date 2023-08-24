Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen putting together impressive preseason

A number of Wisconsin Badgers have been performing well on the NFL preseason stage including offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.

The Green Bay native started his NFL career in 2021 with the Packers, and has since been with the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2022.

The 2021 draft prospect was a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. According to Pro Football Focus, Van Lanen has been one of the best offensive lineman throughout NFL preseason.

Van Lanen has impressed through a pair of games. Through two games, the former Bagder has an overall PFF grade of 89.6 (elite). Only one offensive tackle currently ranks above him in PFF’s grades through this stage of the preseason:

