Wisconsin’s offensive depth chart at Ohio State

Big Ten play is here for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers, and there is no tougher test than their first one. On Saturday night, Wisconsin will line up against Ohio State in primetime from Columbus.

What will the Wisconsin offense look like on Saturday night? In terms of play-calling, the Badgers have to look to mix things up more than we saw against Washington State. Running into a stacked box on first down became predictably inefficient against the Cougars. How will the Badgers look to shake things up? One thing is clear: Graham Mertz has to play his best game in a Wisconsin uniform.

How will the Badger offense line up on Saturday? Here is a look:

QB1: Graham Mertz

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB2: Myles Burkett OR Deacon Hill

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin immediately upon receiving an offer in January.

RB1: Braelon Allen

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB2: Chez Mellusi

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB3: Isaac Guerendo

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback: Jackson Acker

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jackson Acker (34) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Fullback: Riley Nowakowski

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Riley Nowakowski #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up prior to their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Wide Receiver: Chimere Dike

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Keontez Lewis

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) reacts after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Markus Allen

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen (4) gains yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Tight End: Clay Cundiff

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) is tackled by New Mexico State Aggies defensive back BJ Sculark (4) and defensive back Mehki Miller (20) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Tight End: Hayden Rucci

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Hayden Rucci (87) rushes with the football after catching a pass as New Mexico State Aggies defensive back BJ Sculark (4) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Left Tackle: Jack Nelson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Backup Left Tackle: Nolan Rucci

Next story to write… ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yTrDLYteNb — Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) September 8, 2020

Starting Left Guard: Tyler Beach

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Left Guard: Joe Brunner

Whitefish Bay junior Joe Brunner is among the top offensive line recruits in the country.

Starting Center: Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Backup Center: Trey Wedig

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starting Right Guard: Michael Furtney

Nov 23, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen, Tyler Beach (65) lineman Michael Furtney (74) and defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after a 62-yard field goal by place kicker Zach Hintze (39) 62-yard field during the 1st half of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Backup Right Guard: Tanor Bortolini

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

Starting Right Tackle: Riley Mahlman

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Right Tackle: Logan Brown

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

