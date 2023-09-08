Wisconsin offense was efficient in the red zone in the opener under Phil Longo

MADISON – Phil Longo’s résumé is impressive.

Longo, who started his college coaching career in 2000 at Division III William Paterson University in New Jersey, is one game into his first season as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

He spent the previous six seasons at the FBS level, as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss in 2017 and 2018 and filling the same roles at North Carolina from 2019 through last season.

The Rebels averaged 33.4 points and 337.4 passing yards per game in two seasons under Longo.

The Tar Heels averaged 36.1 points and rolled up an average of 3,695 passing yards and 2,519 rushing yards each season under Longo.

“We’re going to be more diverse maybe than we’ve been here, and we want to throw the ball more effectively,” Longo explained when asked about how he sees UW’s offense evolving. “Maybe even more reps than we’ve done. But you really want to be effective at both.

“I’d be an idiot not to run the football here with the backfield that we have and the offensive line that we have.”

The running game carried UW in the opener as Chez Mellusi (13 carries, 157 yards, two TDs) and Braelon Allen (17-141-2) combined to rush for 298 yards and four touchdowns in UW’s 38-17 victory over Buffalo.

With UW (1-0) set to face host Washington State (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, one critical area to monitor will be UW’s red-zone efficiency.

How does Phil Longo's success in the red zone compare to the Badgers' since 2015?

During his stints at Ole Miss and North Carolina, Longo’s units scored on 87.7% of their trips (285 of 325) into the red zone.

The touchdown rate was 59.4% (193 of 325), with 107 rushing and 86 passing scores.

How does that compare to UW’s red-zone proficiency from 2015, Paul Chryst’s first season as UW’s head coach, through last season?

The Badgers during that time scored on 84.9% of their trips (343 of 404) into the red zone.

However, the touchdown rate was 64.6% (261 of 404), with 162 rushing scores and 99 passing scores.

During his two seasons at Ole Miss, the Rebels scored on 91.8% of their red-zone trips (89 of 97). The touchdown rate was just 52.6% (51 of 97), however, with 32 rushing scores and 19 passing scores.

During his four seasons at North Carolina, the Tar Heels converted on 86.0% of their red-zone trips (196 of 228). That included a touchdown rate of 62.3% (142 of 228), with 75 rushing scores and 67 passing scores.

“We were extremely aggressive in the red zone,” Longo said of his time at North Carolina. “When you have kicker issues, sometimes you’re going to take some shots on fourth down that you normally wouldn’t take because you’d take the field goal. And then sometimes you have field goals at the end of the half, which is a huge success in the two-minute scenario.

“The red zone we evaluate a little different. We just want to know if the red zone in that game affects the game negatively or positively.

“We always want to score touchdowns in the red zone. A defense will see a field goal in the red zone as a success (but) sometimes a field goal is what we need.”

North Carolina's 2020 team featured an explosive and efficient offense under Phil Longo

North Carolina’s best red-zone numbers under Longo came in 2020.

The Tar Heels, 7-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 8-4 overall, converted on 89.3% of all chances (50 of 56). That included a touchdown rate of a whopping 73.2% (41 of 56), with 28 rushing scores and 13 passing scores.

That North Carolina team was led by sophomore quarterback Sam Howell (3,586 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions); tailbacks Michael Carter (1,245 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) and Javonte Williams (1,140 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns) and receivers Dyami Brown (55 catches, 1,099 yards, eight touchdowns) and Dazz Newsome (54 catches, 684 yards, six touchdowns). Williams and Carter also combined for 50 catches and five receiving touchdowns.

Does UW have the personnel to put up similar numbers in 2023?

The wide receiver room, led by senior Chimere Dike and bolstered by several transfers, is deep. Allen and Mellusi can catch passes as well as run the ball effectively. Allen had seven catches for 25 yards in the opener. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed passes to 10 receivers in the opener.

For all UW’s struggles on offense last season, the Badgers’ red-zone numbers weren’t bad. They scored 28 touchdowns on 44 trips (63.6%) and on 36 of 44 chances overall (81.8%).

UW scored on all three red-zone chances in the opener against Buffalo, with touchdown runs of 1 yard by Mellusi and 6 yards by Allen and a 37-yard field goal by Nathanial Vakos.

The Badgers’ touchdown rate in the red zone should be above average this season.

“As the O-line you’ve just got to move people,” left tackle Jack Nelson said. “We were always taught: You’ve got to push that guy into the end zone. You want to score with your man.”

Longo’s best observation when discussing red zone proficiency came when he cited the quality of the offensive line.

“The better your O-line is,” he said, “the better you’re going to be in the red zone. You can do some things to help the offensive line between the 20s.

“When you get down in the red zone it’s hard to hide the offensive line. You’ve got to be able to win up front to win in the red zone, regardless of whether you throw it or run it. I don’t foresee that being an issue here.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin offense was efficient in the red zone in opener