Wisconsin is off to its best conference start in 16 years

Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 71-63 earlier today, improving to 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.

The win is the Badgers’ sixth straight and 12th in the last 13 contests. Minus the inevitable continued rise in the AP Poll, KenPom and NET rankings, it should be noted and celebrated that it is the program’s first 5-0 start in conference since 2007-2008.

That 2007-2008 team finished 31-5 overall, 16-2 in Big Ten play and ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll.

This Wisconsin team has a chance to best those marks, especially if it continues its current level of play. I’d argue it is on track to be the best team of the Greg Gard era and the program’s best since the 2015 Final Four team.

Wisconsin is 5-0 in Big Ten play 👀 pic.twitter.com/32Q8wLURCV — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 13, 2024

With a victory over Northwestern, @BadgerMBB starts @B1GMBBall play 5-0, which is their first 5-0 Big Ten start since 2007-08 — that team finished 16-2 and won the conference. pic.twitter.com/Xy3tfPDw3T — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 13, 2024

