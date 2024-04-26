Wisconsin OC Phil Longo’s former QB selected No. 3 overall in 2024 NFL draft

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo just saw his former quarterback selected in the NFL draft.

That is now-former North Carolina Drake Maye, who was selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots.

Longo coached Maye for his first two collegiate seasons. 2022, his second year in college and first year as the starter, was likely his best — 66.2% completion, 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 184 carries, 698 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The accomplished offensive coordinator then took the job at Wisconsin under head coach Luke Fickell ahead of the 2023 season. Maye stayed put at North Carolina, and still put up impressive numbers after Longo’s departure. He didn’t quite look like the dominant player he was in 2022, which led to some questions entering the draft process.

Either way, Longo played at least a role in developing the promising young quarterback into the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft.

DRAKE MAYE IS A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/Svs6CPt5Cr — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2024

