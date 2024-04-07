Wisconsin OC Phil Longo discusses Badgers ongoing quarterback competition

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo met with the media Friday as the Badgers’ spring season continued. One topic of conversation was his quarterback room and the state of the competition between veteran transfer Tyler Van Dyke and returning youngster Braedyn Locke.

Van Dyke joined the Badgers this offseason after three years of starting at Miami. He brings a ton of experience, plus 912 career pass attempts, 581 completions, 7,469 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Locke, on the other hand, returns after a redshirt freshman season at Wisconsin that saw him thrust into action after an injury to starter Tanner Mordecai. He played in five games, completing 50% of his passes for 777 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The veteran figures to be the starter — as was the case with Mordecai last season. But Wisconsin is reportedly approaching it as a pure competition and giving Locke a real chance to win the job.

“I think any time you have more talent in the room, and not just bodies, it breeds competition,” Longo said. “So if you want reps and you want to get on the field on game day, you have to beat out a number of other good players.”

That last part rings true, as the Badgers quarterback room currently consists of Van Dyke, Locke, highly-touted youngster Nick Evers and true freshman Mabrey Mettauer. The room is as talented as it’s ever been, which should breed the productive competition that Longo refers to.

Here is his full answer and emphasis on the job being up for grabs:

As I wrote on X yesterday, Wisconsin fans should be thrilled if Locke somehow wins the job. It would mean he beat out an impressive room of QBs, including one of the more established starters in the nation.

