Wisconsin NT among six lesser-known Big Ten players with high draft grades

Earlier this week, Matt Zenitz of ON3 named six lesser-known players in the Big Ten that have strong NFL draft grades going into next season, and Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton made the list.

Related: Wisconsin picks up the No. 46th-ranked IOL in the class of 2023

Benton has been absolutely phenomenal at clogging the middle for the Badgers’ defense over the last few seasons, and even though he might not get the statistics of the edge rushers, the Wisconsin NT finished as second-team All-Big Ten last season. Zenitz states that he is graded by NFL scouts right now as a Day 2 or Day 3 selection in the draft.

Hopefully, this season at the helm of the defense alongside outside linebacker, Nick Herbig, will help to cement Benton’s draft grades with NFL teams.