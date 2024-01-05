Wisconsin now has a top-15 transfer class after its latest commitment

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers received transfer portal commitment No. 10 yesterday with the addition of inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

With numerous players departing — notably WRs Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, ILB Jordan Turner and OL Nolan Rucci — the Badgers needed a big transfer class to fill voids and continue the transition to Fickell’s new offensive and defensive systems.

Fickell and his staff have done just that. They’ve now added a running back, a starting quarterback, four linebackers, a pass-rusher, a wide receiver, a tight end and a long snapper. While defensive line depth may still be a concern, it’s hard to not be impressed by the work done by the Wisconsin staff thus far.

That work, and the current 10-person transfer class, is enough to have the Badgers’ portal haul ranked No. 14 nationally.

Notable schools ranked ahead of Wisconsin include Ole Miss at No. 1 with 12 commits, Colorado at No. 2 with 18 commits, Texas A&M at No. 5 with 11 commits, USC at No. 8 with nine commits and Purdue at No. 9 with 12 commits.

Wisconsin needs this class to be a massive hit as it transitions into the new Big Ten and the week-to-week schedule becomes more challenging.

