Wisconsin no longer in contention for a popular class of 2025 running back

Wisconsin football is no longer in contention for class of 2025 running back John Forster, according to a report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

The Badgers had previously made his final five schools along with Illinois, West Virginia, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. That list has reportedly been trimmed to only Illinois and Rutgers.

Related: Wisconsin updated class of 2025 commitments after flipping DT Torin Pettaway

Wisconsin had an official visit scheduled with the three-star running back for the weekend of June 14. That visit is reportedly canceled, along with Forster’s planned trip to West Virginia. He had previously visited Illinois and Rutgers respectively over the last two weekends.

Forster is 247Sports’ No. 422 player in the class of 2025, No. 32 running back and No. 13 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

He was one of Wisconsin’s top remaining running back targets in the class. The Badgers are yet to land a player at the position in the cycle. They now seem to be all-in on four-star Byron Louis, who was on campus for an official visit last weekend and is still yet to announce his commitment.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 17 players committed. All eyes are on the impending announcements by four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. The Badgers are considered the favorite in each race, and could soon have a top-10 class if they land both players.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire