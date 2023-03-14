There will be a Wisconsin NFL reunion on the Chicago Bears

A pair of Badger football alums are now NFL teammates. Oh, and they are in the same position room!

Jack Sanborn and T.J. Edwards are teaming up in Chicago after Edwards signed a three-year deal with the Bears. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Edwards taught Sanborn a thing or two during the 2018 season. Edwards was a senior while Sanborn was a freshman linebacker learning from the polished starter.

Edwards was a major piece of Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl this past season.

In 17 games played, the former Badger had 159 total tackles, a pair of sacks, and a fumble recovery. He also grabbed two interceptions on 13 defended passes.

Sanborn came into his own late into his rookie year after joining Chicago as an undrafted free agent after the draft. He made his first NFL start in week nine, and had 64 total tackles on the year.

Source: The #Bears are on the board, signing star former #Eagles LB TJ Edwards to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire