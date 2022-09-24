'Wisconsin needs a miracle to beat Ohio State:' 'College GameDay' talks OSU-Wisconsin

To the ESPN "College GameDay" crew, the game plan for Wisconsin against Ohio State is clear.

But ESPN analyst and former college football coach Lee Corso feels the Badgers have no chance against the Buckeyes.

"Wisconsin needs a miracle to beat Ohio State," Corso said.

If he was Wisconsin's head coach, Corso said he would try and stop the Buckeyes' passing game, forcing Ohio State to run the ball, while answering with a balanced offense that consistently "moves the sticks."

"Notre Dame used that plan and covered the spread," Corso said.

ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard said the Badgers have to play "old school Wisconsin football" to have a chance against the Buckeyes, emphasizing the run game with Braelon Allen and the short-yardage passing game with tight end Clay Cundiff.

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game Saturday on ABC, said Wisconsin's defensive approach should be similar to Notre Dame's, which forced the passing offense to keep everything in front.

"Do not give up those big plays because it can become an avalanche in a hurry," Herbstreit said.

Pat McAfee: Ohio State 'too much magic from top to bottom'

Pat McAfee is impressed with what Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard can do.

"DC Jim Leonhard from Wisconsin is obviously a big brain," McAfee said. "He will be able to take away something."

But through the first three weeks of the season, McAfee said Ohio State, specifically wide receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. was able to settle in and "get the jitters off," saying the Buckeyes have "too much magic from top to bottom."

September 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Sports analyst, Lee Corso, puts on the Brutus mascot head to select the Ohio State Buckeye to win over Notre Dame as his GameDay pick during the College GameDay broadcast in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Mandatory Credit: Maddie Schroeder/Columbus Dispatch

McAfee said his one question is if Ohio State's offensive line is "great," but that the Buckeyes should not be questioned.

"Ohio State is Ohio State," McAfee said. "And they should be treated as such until they are not."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State Buckeyes face Wisconsin Badgers and Lee Corso is taking OSU