Wisconsin needs to control possession vs. LSU
Todd and Noah analyze Wisconsin's season and look ahead to the Badgers matchup with Heisman frontrunner Jayden Daniels and LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Todd and Noah analyze Wisconsin's season and look ahead to the Badgers matchup with Heisman frontrunner Jayden Daniels and LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
If the Heisman is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football, it’s hard to argue against Daniels’ case at this point.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Aston Villa outshot Manchester City 22-2 on Wednesday and dominated City in a way that nobody has ever dominated Pep Guardiola.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down some key matchups at the three money positions that fantasy managers should be aware of.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
Vincent Goodwill talks through the Lakers’ close (and controversial) win over the Suns before discussing how the Bucks dominated the Knicks to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.