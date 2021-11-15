Wisconsin’s Nebraska-week depth chart sees a clear No. 2 RB, new No. 1 punt returner
Wisconsin has released its depth chart for this weekend’s showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
There aren’t any massive changes to note, aside from an obvious one at running back with Chez Mellusi ruled out for the season. A few of Wisconsin’s backups are listed as questionable for this weekend’s contest, though, so we may see the team go a little deeper to find backups on Saturday.
The Badgers will enter Saturday healthier than Nebraska, as the Cornhuskers recently saw their best linebacker go down with a season-ending injury and are dealing with a possible injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez (it was reported last week he was playing through a broken jaw, though seems to be in line to start Saturday).
Here is Wisconsin’s full depth chart for this weekend’s contest against Nebraska:
Quarterback
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Graham Mertz
Backup: Chase Wolf
Nothing new here.
Running Back
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) punches into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against Northwestern Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Uwgrid14 3
Starter: Braelon Allen
Backup: Brady Schipper
Last week Chez Mellusi was still listed as the No. 1, though we now know he’s out for the season. Schipper, after recording 68 total yards on 9 touches, is in as the clear No. 2.
Fullback
Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) celebrates his touchdown reception in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Jack Nelson
Backup: None listed.
No change.
Wide Receiver 1
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Kendric Pryor
Backup: Chimere Dike
No change.
Wide Receiver 2
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass against Army Black Knights cornerback Julian McDuffie (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Danny Davis
Backup: Jack Dunn
No change.
Tight End
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) scores a touchdown in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Jake Ferguson
Backup: Jack Eschenbach
No change.
Left Tackle
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates with offensive linenam Tyler Beach (65) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Tyler Beach
Backup: Logan Brown
No change.
Left Guard
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Josh Seltzner
Backup: Michael Furtney
No change.
Center
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Uwgrid12 7
Starter: Joe Tippmann
Backup: Cormac Sampson
No change.
Right Guard
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) proceeds pass protection during the second quarter in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Mjs Uwgrid10 10 Jpg Uwgrid10
Starter: Jack Nelson
Backup: Michael Furtney
No change.
Right Tackle
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7.
Mjs Uwgrid22 43 Jpg Uwgrid22
Starter: Logan Bruss
Backup: Tanor Bortolini
No change.
Defensive End 1
Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Matt Henningsen
Backup: Rodas Johnson
No change.
Nose Tackle
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Keeanu Benton
Backup: Bryson Williams
No change.
Defensive End 2
Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Isaiah Mullens
Backup: James Thomson Jr.
No change.
Outside Linebacker 1
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Nick Herbig
Backup: C.J. Goetz
No change.
Outside Linebacker 2
Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton (18) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Noah Burks
Backup: Spencer Lytle
No change.
Inside Linebacker 1
Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Jack Sanborn
Backup: Mike Maskalunas
Maskalunas back at backup ILB after missing the Northwestern game with an injury.
Inside Linebacker 2
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) shouts in excitement while entering the field prior to the game against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Leo Chenal
Backup: Jordan Turner
No change.
Cornerback 1
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) breaks up the pass intended for Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Faion Hicks
Backup: Dean Engram
No change.
Cornerback 2
Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) returns an interception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Caesar Williams
Backups: Alexander Smith, Semar Melvin
No change.
Strong Safety
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18) is shown during their game Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7.
Mjs Uwgrid31 26 Jpg Uwgrid31 105552048
Starter: Collin Wilder
Backup: John Torchio
No change.
Free Safety
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Scott Nelson
Backup: Travian Blaylock
No change.
Special Teams
Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Punter: Andy Vujnovich
FG Kicker: Collin Larsh
KO Kicker: Jack Van Dyke
Long Snapper: Peter Bowden
Holder: Conor Schlichting
Punt Returner: Danny Davis
Kickoff Returner: Chimere Dike
One change: Danny Davis is now the team’s primary punt returner after returning 1 punt against Northwestern.
