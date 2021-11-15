Wisconsin’s Nebraska-week depth chart sees a clear No. 2 RB, new No. 1 punt returner

Wisconsin has released its depth chart for this weekend’s showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

There aren’t any massive changes to note, aside from an obvious one at running back with Chez Mellusi ruled out for the season. A few of Wisconsin’s backups are listed as questionable for this weekend’s contest, though, so we may see the team go a little deeper to find backups on Saturday.

The Badgers will enter Saturday healthier than Nebraska, as the Cornhuskers recently saw their best linebacker go down with a season-ending injury and are dealing with a possible injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez (it was reported last week he was playing through a broken jaw, though seems to be in line to start Saturday).

Here is Wisconsin’s full depth chart for this weekend’s contest against Nebraska:

Quarterback

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Graham Mertz

Backup: Chase Wolf

Nothing new here.

Running Back

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) punches into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against Northwestern Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid14 3

Starter: Braelon Allen

Backup: Brady Schipper

Last week Chez Mellusi was still listed as the No. 1, though we now know he’s out for the season. Schipper, after recording 68 total yards on 9 touches, is in as the clear No. 2.

Fullback

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) celebrates his touchdown reception in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jack Nelson

Backup: None listed.

No change.

Wide Receiver 1

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Kendric Pryor

Backup: Chimere Dike

No change.

Wide Receiver 2

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass against Army Black Knights cornerback Julian McDuffie (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Danny Davis

Backup: Jack Dunn

No change.

Tight End

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) scores a touchdown in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jake Ferguson

Backup: Jack Eschenbach

No change.

Left Tackle

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates with offensive linenam Tyler Beach (65) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Tyler Beach

Backup: Logan Brown

No change.

Left Guard

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Josh Seltzner

Backup: Michael Furtney

No change.

Center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid12 7

Starter: Joe Tippmann

Backup: Cormac Sampson

No change.

Right Guard

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) proceeds pass protection during the second quarter in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Mjs Uwgrid10 10 Jpg Uwgrid10

Starter: Jack Nelson

Backup: Michael Furtney

No change.

Right Tackle

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7.

Mjs Uwgrid22 43 Jpg Uwgrid22

Starter: Logan Bruss

Backup: Tanor Bortolini

No change.

Defensive End 1

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Matt Henningsen

Backup: Rodas Johnson

No change.

Nose Tackle

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Keeanu Benton

Backup: Bryson Williams

No change.

Defensive End 2

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Isaiah Mullens

Backup: James Thomson Jr.

No change.

Outside Linebacker 1

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nick Herbig

Backup: C.J. Goetz

No change.

Outside Linebacker 2

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton (18) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Noah Burks

Backup: Spencer Lytle

No change.

Inside Linebacker 1

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jack Sanborn

Backup: Mike Maskalunas

Maskalunas back at backup ILB after missing the Northwestern game with an injury.

Inside Linebacker 2

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) shouts in excitement while entering the field prior to the game against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Leo Chenal

Backup: Jordan Turner

No change.

Cornerback 1

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) breaks up the pass intended for Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Faion Hicks

Backup: Dean Engram

No change.

Cornerback 2

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) returns an interception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Caesar Williams

Backups: Alexander Smith, Semar Melvin

No change.

Strong Safety

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18) is shown during their game Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7.

Mjs Uwgrid31 26 Jpg Uwgrid31 105552048

Starter: Collin Wilder

Backup: John Torchio

No change.

Free Safety

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Scott Nelson

Backup: Travian Blaylock

No change.

Special Teams

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Punter: Andy Vujnovich

FG Kicker: Collin Larsh

KO Kicker: Jack Van Dyke

Long Snapper: Peter Bowden

Holder: Conor Schlichting

Punt Returner: Danny Davis

Kickoff Returner: Chimere Dike

One change: Danny Davis is now the team’s primary punt returner after returning 1 punt against Northwestern.

