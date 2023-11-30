Wisconsin native, UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at 22 after collapse at workout

University of Minnesota Duluth football player Reed Ryan, a Wisconsin native, died Tuesday after collapsing during a workout at age 22.

His obituary indicated that the collapse was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and that athletic trainers were able to regain a pulse through CPR, and ICU staff did everything possible for him. He died at Essentia Health in Duluth.

The Waunakee High School alumnus had two sacks and forced a late fumble in the 2017 state-championship game, a perfect capstone to his junior season with the Warriors. Waunakee defeated Brookfield Central, 14-13, for the WIAA Division 2 title.

Ryan was named the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and received the Tim Krumrie Award, acknowledging the state's best senior defensive lineman in the state by Wissports.net. Among the players also nominated for the award were Keeanu Benton of Janesville Craig, the future Wisconsin Badger who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

Ryan also took second place as a senior at 220 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling meet and placed fifth as a junior.

Ryan first attended North Dakota State University and spent four seasons there, including two Division I AA FCS national-championship seasons. He transferred to Duluth for the 2023 season and appeared in eight games.

Waunakee's Reed Ryan reacts after defeating Kimberly's Brett Wittmann in a Division 1 220-pound semifinal match at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Madison, Wis.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.”

The memorial wake was scheduled for Friday in Middleton, with his funeral Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin native, UMD football player Reed Ryan dies after workout