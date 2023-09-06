Wisconsin native Jake Dickert ecstatic to see Washington State host the Badgers

MADISON – Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native who was a standout wide receiver at UW-Stevens Point, relished his return to Camp Randall Stadium last season.

Dickert, in his first full season as Washington State’s head coach, guided the unranked Cougars to a 17-14 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin.

One year later, the Cougars (1-0) are set to host UW (1-0), which is ranked No. 21 in the USA Today Sports AFCA poll and No. 19 in The Associated Press poll.

“First and foremost, it’s big for Washington State,” Dickert said after the Cougars opened the season with a 50-24 victory Saturday at Colorado State. “Really happy to have a top-20 team, from the Big Ten, at our place. It’s time for us to show up. It is. That stadium needs to be packed. It needs to be loud. It needs to be four quarters.”

Coach Jake Dickert led Washington State to a victory over the Badgers last season in Madison.

How rare is it for the Cougars to host a Big Ten team in Pullman?

Washington State’s last regular-season game against a Big Ten foe was in 2015, when the Cougars recorded a 37-34 victory at Rutgers. The teams met one year earlier, with Rutgers recording a 41-38 victory in a neutral-site game in Seattle.

UW and Washington State opened the 2007 season in Madison, with the Badgers prevailing, 42-21.

Before that, the Cougars played at Ohio State in 2002 in Columbus and suffered a 25-7 loss to the team that went on to win BCS title.

The last time a Big Ten team visited Pullman was 1998, when Illinois opened the season with 20-13 victory over the Cougars.

“We have an opportunity on a national stage to show who we are,” Dickert said. “With everything that’s been going on, we have an amazing opportunity to show what the Cougs are about.

“Now, that will be the atmosphere. Our job as a football program is to narrow that scope because there will be plenty of distractions.”

