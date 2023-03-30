A Wisconsin native enters the transfer portal

Another talented Wisconsin native entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Marcus Domask, a 6-foot-6 senior who averaged 16.7 points per game last season for Southern Illinois, entered the portal on Wednesday. He announced the decision on Twitter.

Domask was one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference last season, and has averaged at least 13 points per game in each of his four seasons as a Saluki.

He is a native of Waupun, Wisconsin, and the Badgers should certainly look to bring him home to Madison.

He fills a scoring and shooting need for Wisconsin as a versatile piece. Here is a look at his transfer message:

