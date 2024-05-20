Wisconsin native Brandin Podziemski makes the NBA's all-rookie first team

The Golden State Warriors have had an impressive run of Wisconsin-connected players make an impact for them, and the latest is Greenfield native and St. John's Northwestern Military Academy alumnus Brandin Podziemski.

The 21-year-old guard was the Warriors first-round pick out of Santa Clara last season and he was named to the NBA all-rookie first-team on Monday.

It caps a tremendous first season for Podziemski, who averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 38.5% from behind the three-point line in 74 games. The rookie also appeared in the rising stars competition over all-star weekend in Indianapolis, playing alongside fellow all-rookie first-teamer and rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama.

After coming off the bench and seeing relatively limited minutes through the first 18 games of the season, Podziemski earned head coach Steve Kerr’s trust and started 28 of the Warriors’ final 62 regular season games and played about 29 minutes per game.

One of those starts was in his homecoming in Milwaukee, as he scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 13. It was one of seven double-doubles he had on the year.

Podziemski shot 38.2% from behind the three-point line in that time and averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemskil scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, one of his seven double-doubles this season, against Damian Lillard and the Bucks in January at Fiserv Forum.

Over the years Milwaukee natives Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole helped the Warriors win championships while native Patrick Baldwin Jr. was part of a deal (along with Poole) that landed the Warriors future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. Mike Dunleavy Jr. who played two years of high school ball in Milwaukee and Mequon before eventually playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, is currently the Warriors general manager and drafted Podziemski.

Joining Podziemski and Wembanyama on the all-rookie first team were Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren, Charlotte's Brandon Miller and Miami's Jaime Jacquez Jr. The second team consisted of Dallas' Dereck Lively II, Houston's Amen Thompson, Utah's Keyonte George, Oklahoma City's Cason Wallace and Memphis' GG Jackson II.

Bucks rookies Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston did not receive a vote.

