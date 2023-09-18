Wisconsin names their players of the game for Week 3

It was a sloppy first half for the Badgers on Saturday, but in the end they fought back for a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern. Turnovers were the name of the game, with Wisconsin forcing six Eagles turnovers throughout the day.

It has become a weekly routine for head coach Luke Fickell to name players of the game, and this week that honor went to Braelon Allen for the offense. Allen, who in the postgame press conference Fickell mentioned wasn’t playing at 100%, still racked up 12 carries for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hunter Wohler earned the honor for the defense as he came up with an acrobatic interception in the end zone and a number of other key plays. Preston Zachman and punter Atticus Bertrams earned the honor for special teams.

