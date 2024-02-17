Wisconsin names latest ‘Dudes of the Week’

Welcome to the heart of the offseason. Spring practice remains a month away, while we’re weeks separated from the hectic coaching carousel and transfer portal cycle.

One thing that now comes with a Wisconsin football offseason: strength coach Brady Collins’ ‘Dudes of the Week’ awards.

This edition includes the following names:

DL Jamel Howard

S Austin Brown

OL Joe Huber

CB R.J. Delancy

LB Tyler Jansey

S Kamo’I Latu

DL Ernest Willor Jr.

OL Kerry Kodanko

LB Jaheim Thomas

Some that stick out are Arkansas transfer linebacker Jaheim Thomas, ascending young safety Austin Brown and young defensive linemen Jamel Howard and Ernest Willor Jr. The first two are set to play huge roles on defense this year, while the latter two are some of the program’s more promising young defenders.

Wisconsin is set to begin spring practice in late March, so expect these weekly updates for at least the next month.

