Wisconsin named a College Football Playoff ‘dark horse’ by CBS Sports

Wisconsin was among a list of long-shot schools to make the College Football Playoff according to CBS Sports.

CBS went through each major conference and listed one long shot contender. In the Big Ten, that team was the Badgers.

There is good reason for optimism surrounding the 2023 Wisconsin squad. A new quarterback in SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai who has proven collegiate success, a new head coach in Luke Fickell who has made the College Football Playoff once before with Cincinnati, and a new-look staff all around.

Here is a look at each dark horse according to CBS Sports, and what they had to say about the Badgers:

ACC: NC State

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Armstrong, a name that was actually linked to Wisconsin in the transfer portal, is North Carolina State’s new quarterback. Can the Virginia transfer have them in dark horse contention?

Big Ten: Wisconsin

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell speaks to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Clinic at the Easton Hilton on Feb. 3, 2023.

The new head coach-quarterback combo in Madison has a bunch of eyes on the Badgers heading into 2023. We will cover it for you every step of the way here at BadgersWire.

Big 12: Texas Tech (125-1)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

New head coach Joey McGuire will look to take down the giants of the Big 12 in 2023 .

Pac 12: Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Football Asu Osu Fb Oregon State At Arizona State

A resurgent 2022 has Oregon State primed for success. Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be the key to the 2023 campaign.

SEC: Auburn

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hello, Hugh Freeze. Auburn has a new head coach and with it can they make a cinderella run in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire