Wisconsin must start faster, play better as focus shifts to Purdue and Big Ten schedule

MADISON – The first three games of Wisconsin’s 2023 season have revealed that the Badgers are not playing consistently well enough to win a Big Ten championship.

Atrocious slow starts, a paucity of third-down stops in each of the last two games and too many penalties have combined to hamper Luke Fickell’s first UW team.

Nevertheless, championship teams play their best ball late in the season and the UW players believe the 2023 team can eventually reach that level.

“I think there is tons of room to grow,” safety Hunter Wohler said after intercepting two passes in UW’s 35-14 victory over Georgia Southern. “It hasn’t been perfect. It hasn’t been what we wanted. It hasn’t been the ideal start.

“And there’s lots of things to work on, on the field and in the locker room, becoming closer as a team. I think we have a group of solid dudes who genuinely loves and cares for each other.

“And when you have a group like that, special things are going to happen. There is not a doubt in my mind that come the end of the season we’re going to be playing our best ball.”

Step 1 is 6:30 p.m. Friday when UW (2-1) opens Big Ten play against host Purdue (1-2).

“I think we have a bunch of room to grow,” senior wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “Being able to come out and win games and not play your best shows a lot of potential.

“I think there are stretches where we are playing the type of football that we want. I don’t think we’re far off at all. It’s just being able to execute for four quarters.”

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike is pushed out of bounds by Georgia Southern defensive back Jalen Denton during the first half Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Dike feels the Badgers still have room to grow this season. “Being able to come out and win games and not play your best shows a lot of potential," he said.

How poorly have the Badgers played, particularly on offense, in the first half of games this season?

UW's offense has had 20 full possessions and has generated just three touchdowns and three field goals for a total of 30 points in the first half this season. That is 1.5 points per possession, a below-average mark.

UW had seven offensive possessions in the first half against Georgia Southern, including three after interceptions. The Badgers managed a 70-yard touchdown drive, after a fourth-down stop, but gained a combined 60 yards on the other six possessions.

Not good enough against better teams.

“A lot of same play calls,” quarterback Tanner Mordecai said of the 28-point outburst in the second half against Georgia Southern. “I just thought we executed better, obviously.

“We have to figure out how to start fast. We can’t wait around until the third quarter to get our juices going. I don’t know what the answer is, but we’re going to find it.”

Getting Braelon Allen involved in the offense – as a runner – was the answer in the second half against Georgia Southern.

“That was part of the (first-half) game plan,” Fickell said. “It just didn't -- sometimes you've got to adapt and adjust. In the first half we couldn't and didn't, for whatever reason.”

Overall, UW has been outscored by a combined 41-30 in the first half this season.

Wisconsin's defense has struggled to get off the field on third down in the last two games

UW’s defense limited Buffalo to 2 of 15 third-down conversions (13.3%) in the opener. Washington State and Georgia Southern combined to convert 16 of 32 chances (50%).

Not good enough against better teams.

“I think just locking into the situation,” linebacker Jake Chaney said when asked if he could identify a solution. “We had a good week the first week and then we just kind of threw it aside in our heads. We’ve got to get back to it and focus.”

UW was penalized eight times for 88 yards in the victory over Georgia Southern. Both were season-high marks.

The offense twice was penalized for an illegal formation and the punt-coverage unit had two miscues on one play, one for illegal formation and one for kick-catching interference.

Mordecai has shown toughness, resilience and playmaking ability. Allen and Chez Mellusi can be effective runners. The receiving depth is impressive. The defense generally has made critical stops when needed and the six takeaways Saturday were huge.

Yet after three games, the No. 1 area of concern has to be the inability of the offense to move the ball consistently in the first half.

“I think we do a lot of good things,” center Tanor Bortolini said. “The promising thing to me is that it feels like we’re really good in the second half. That is very important. A lot of games come down to the second half.

“But coming out hotter and being able to put up more points right away would help us out a lot. Then you put yourself in a position where you don’t have to fight all these late-game battles.

“And you don’t want to always be playing from behind. You want to get up and you can build on a lead. It is better to be building on your lead than having to battle back.”

