Wisconsin moves up six spots to No. 15 in men's basketball top-25 rankings

MADISON – Coming off a pair of double-digit victories, the Wisconsin men's basketball team moved up six spots to No. 15 in both The Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches' poll on Monday.

UW (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) handed Iowa an 83-72 defeat and took care of Nebraska, 88-72.

Since suffering a 72-59 loss to host Providence on Nov. 14, the Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Nine of the victories have been by double digits and the average margin of victory in the 10 games is 15.7 points.

Greg Gard's team preparing for a road test

UW, the only Big Ten team without a loss in league play, next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio State (12-3, 2-2).

The Buckeyes are coming off a 71-65 loss Saturday at Indiana.

In the second half, Ohio State shot just 12.2% from three-point range (2 of 12) and 28.2% overall (11 of 39). The Buckeyes led by nine points 1 minutes 49 seconds into the second half, but Indiana responded with a 16-6 run to take the lead for good.

Guards Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr. struggled in Ohio State's loss at Indiana

Ohio State guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. entered the Indiana game shooting a combined 38.1% from three-point range (45 of 118) and 47.2% overall (146 of 309).

Both shot poorly against Indiana.

Thornton missed all 7 three-point attempts and hit just 4 of 17 shots overall. Gayle missed all 5 three-point attempts and hit just 3 of 17 shots overall.

Chucky Hepburn playing at an elite level for UW

Junior guard Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 points, six assists, three steals, two rebounds and just one steal in 33 minutes against Nebraska.

Hepburn has an assist-to-turnover margin of 3.1 and he has more steals (24) than turnovers (18). He is averaging one turnover every 23.6 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin men's basketball up six spots to No. 15 in top-25 rankings