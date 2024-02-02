Wisconsin is motivated to prove its worth vs. No. 2 Purdue after an ugly loss to Nebraska

MADISON – Only a few minutes after his team had blown a double-digit lead and lost to unranked Nebraska, Chucky Hepburn emerged from a quiet Wisconsin locker room to mingle with friends and family inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Then came the business of answering reporters' questions about the stunning loss and UW’s next challenge:

Hosting No. 2-ranked Purdue, which is alone in first place in the Big Ten, at noon Sunday.

So, is facing Purdue (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) a challenge to embrace or dread after the manner in which No. 6 UW (16-5, 8-2) collapsed Thursday night at Nebraska?

“It is a good thing,” Hepburn said. “It is going to give us another test. Two of the top teams in the Big Ten going at it. It is a good matchup for us to see where we are mentally and physically coming off a loss like this.

“We’re going to have to get ready and tie our shoes up tight.”

#6 Wisconsin vs #2 Purdue



Sunday will mark just the fifth top-10 home matchup in program history@BadgerMBB is 3-1 in those games



2022 | #10 WIS vs #8 Purdue (WIN)

2014 | #2 WIS vs #4 Duke (LOSS)

2007 | #3 WIS vs #5 Ohio State (WIN)

2006 | #7 WIS vs #2 Pittsburgh (WIN) pic.twitter.com/vsPmkzwTHK — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) February 2, 2024

Hepburn added the game will test the Badgers’ mettle and psyche more than their brawn.

“How are we going to respond to this?” he asked. “Are we going to respond to this really well? Or are we going to do what we did last year?

“It is going to be on me to make sure nobody is slacking off at practice. It is going to be on me to set the tone.”

Regrouping mentally and playing well enough for at least 40 minutes to defeat Purdue and move back into first place in the Big Ten will challenge Greg Gard’s players.

Purdue center Zach Edey, seen in action against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center last year, is averaging 23.4 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.

Zach Edey is Purdue's anchor, but the Boilermakers have a deep rotation

The Boilermakers have arguably the most dominant player in the nation in center Zach Edey, who is averaging 23.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, is shooting 63.5% and has the ability to draw fouls in bunches.

For example, he drew 14 fouls and attempted 17 free throws in the Boilermakers’ 105-96 overtime victory over Northwestern on Wednesday.

“You can’t replicate him because we don’t have anybody that big,” Gard said of the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Edey. “(But) it’s not only just him. It is the other pieces they have.

“And Matt (Painter) has always done a really good job schematically of putting you in some tough decision-making positions of where other guys are on the floor.”

Cover Edey with a single defender and you risk seeing Purdue’s big man score at will in the lane. Send multiple defenders at him and the Boilermakers have shown they can move the ball to open three-point shooters and make you pay.

Point guard Braden Smith had 16 assists against Northwestern and leads the team with 164. But five other players, including Edey, have at least 30 assists this season.

And six players have hit at least 40% of their three-point attempts. Guard Lance Jones is shooting “only” 36.1% from three-point range but hit 5 of 7 attempts against Northwestern.

The biggest came late in regulation with Northwestern holding a five-point lead.

“I thought his three to cut it to two was a huge shot,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.

Jones hit 8 of 14 shots overall and finished with 26 points. Fletcher Loyer contributed 15 points, Mason Gillis hit 8 of 8 free throws and added 14 points and Smith added 11 points to complement the 16 assists.

“They spread you (out),” Collins said when asked about the difficulty of guarding Edey and the three-point line. “They put you in jams. What are you going to do?”

Braden Smith and Purdue's other three-point shooters give the Boilermakers the ability to draw attention from big man Zach Edey and vice versa.

Greg Gard's players must try to contain Zach Edey and shadow Purdue's three-point shooters

Nebraska hit just 3 of 11 three-pointers in the first half against UW but a handful of defensive breakdowns played a role in the Cornhuskers hitting 6 of 15 attempts during their second-half comeback.

Purdue is shooting 40.4% from three-point range.

And with all due respect to Nebraska big man Rienk Mast, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds against UW, he doesn’t dominate the area around the basket as Edey does.

“They’re a really, really good team aside from Zach Edey,” Gard said. “And then you throw him into the mix.”

Purdue won the Big Ten regular-season title in 2023 and was picked to repeat this season.

If the Badgers suffer any hangover from the Nebraska loss, the Boilermakers are good enough to run them off the Kohl Center floor.

“We’re going to be focused and dialed in,” Hepburn said. “We want to get back the next game and show why we’re one of the top teams in the country.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin men's basketball players ready to challenge No. 2 Purdue