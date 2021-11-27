Wisconsin will be missing a backup RB, backup TE against Minnesota

On Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin has everything on the line as they visit Minnesota with a Big Ten West championship on the line.

The Badgers enter Saturday’s contest relatively healthy, with nearly every main piece expected to play. Wisconsin will be without reserve running back Jackson Acker, backup tight end Hayden Rucci, kicker Jack Van Dyke, and wider receiver A.J. Abbott.

A number of Badgers have already been declared out for the season, including running back Isaac Guerendo, running back Chez Mellusi, and other contributors for Wisconsin.

The Badgers and Gophers are set to go, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.