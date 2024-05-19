Wisconsin misses the final schools for top 2025 iOL Michael Carroll

Wisconsin missed the final schools for four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Michael Carroll on Saturday.

The Badgers initially made Carroll’s top 12 list on April 9, though did not make his cut to four. The top lineman’s final schools are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State.

Carroll is 247Sports’ No. 216 player in the class of 2025, No. 11 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 recruit from his home state of Pennsylvania. On3 is even higher on the offensive line prospect, ranking him as the No. 183 player in the class and No. 13 at his position.

On3’s prediction machine gives Penn State a 29.3% chance to land a commitment, Michigan a 20% chance, Alabama 12.3% and Georgia 8.2%.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has commitments from several offensive tackle prospects, though is yet to land an interior offensive lineman.

