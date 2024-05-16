Wisconsin misses final schools for former top transfer portal WR target Elijhah Badger

Wisconsin missed the final three schools for top transfer portal wide receiver Elijhah Badger on Wednesday.

Badger will be choosing one of Arizona, Florida or Washington.

Related: Post-spring Big Ten football 2024 power rankings, starting quarterback rankings

Wisconsin was in pursuit of the former Arizona State Sun Devil. The program then landed former Boston College WR Joseph Griffin Jr., fulfilling its need for an experienced receiver.

It is reasonable to assume that Wisconsin dropped out of the running for Badger after landing Griffin. That, or the program pursued Griffin with the knowledge it wouldn’t be in play for Badger.

Either way, one of Arizona, Florida or Washington will add the transfer portal’s top available wide receiver.

Badger entered the portal last month after four years at Arizona State. He was one of the Sun Devils’ top receiving options in 2022 and 2023, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns in that time.

NEWS: Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger will announce his Commitment on Friday, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 190 WR totaled 142 receptions for 1,640 Yards, & 10 TDs in his time at ASU Is the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/sGvFUAOAkW pic.twitter.com/ERyEENgVJu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2024

Wisconsin enters the 2024 season with Will Pauling, Bryson Green and C.J. Williams atop its wide receiver depth chart. Griffin Jr., Tyrell Henry and Trech Kekahuna make up a second group that is sure to also contribute heavily.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire