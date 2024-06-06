Wisconsin misses final schools for 2025 DL Brad Fitzgibbon

Wisconsin football missed the final three schools for class of 2025 defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon on Thursday.

The Chicago, Illinois native opted for a top three of Kansas, Iowa and Michigan State.

The Badgers offered Fitzgibbon back in January, though that was back when Greg Scruggs was the program’s defensive line coach. E.J. Whitlow now leads the position after Scruggs left for a job at Michigan.

Whatever the reason for the Badgers missing the cut, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman could suit up for one of the program’s Big Ten rivals.

The three-star recruit is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 853 player in the class of 2025, No. 86 defensive lineman and No. 23 recruit from the state of Illinois. He has three official visits on the books, one to each of his finalists: May 31 to Michigan State, June 7 to Kansas and June 21 to Iowa.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 13 commitments. The program began a busy month of June with commitments from three-star CB Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell.

The group should continue to grow as official visit weekends continue.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire