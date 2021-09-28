The Wisconsin-Michigan betting line may surprise you

After a 1-2 start where Wisconsin’s offense has struggled mightily against two ranked opponents, the Badgers are rewarded with yet another ranked team coming into Camp Randall. On Saturday, No. 14 Michigan comes to Madison to visit an unranked Wisconsin team that is searching for answers.

After being favored against Penn State and Notre Dame despite losing both games outright, are the Badgers favored yet again against undefeated Michigan? It looks like home field advantage is enough to lift them into the favorites category once again.

Wisconsin is currently a -1.5 favorite and at -120 on the money line despite their early struggles. Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 on the season overall while the Badgers are 1-2 against the spread and on the year.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

