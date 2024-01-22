Wisconsin men's basketball team has a deeper and more versatile bench this season

AJ Storr (2), Nolan Winter (31) and Connor Essegian react to a three-pointer from John Blackwell during the Badgers' game against Indiana on Jan. 19.

MADISON – A deeper, more productive bench has contributed to Wisconsin’s solid play through 18 games of the college basketball season.

Never was that more apparent than last week in UW’s victory over Indiana.

The Badgers were shaky early with three turnovers on eight possessions and 1-for-5 shooting.

Enter John Blackwell, Kamari McGee and Carter Gilmore.

A steal by McGee led to Gilmore finding Blackwell cutting into the lane for a lay-in. That sequence sparked a 10-4 run that allowed Greg Gard’s players to wipe out a five-point deficit, settle into the flow of the game and eventually build a 13-point halftime lead en route to the victory.

Blackwell had seven points and one rebound in the run.

“I think all those guys off the bench did a great job,” center Steven Crowl said. “Whether it was Gilly running the floor and getting a few buckets or Kam running all over the floor.

“I think all those guys did a great job bringing that energy when we didn’t start the game with it. That definitely helps the starters get going.”

John Blackwell led the way for UW's reserves in the victory over Indiana

Led by Blackwell with 12 points and four rebounds, UW’s top five reserves finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals. They combined to hit 8 of 12 shots and 6 of 7 free throws.

The unit might be missing McGee (foot/ankle) when the Badgers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) face host Minnesota (12-6, 3-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Whether or not McGee is able to recover from the injury he suffered in the second half against Indiana, the reserves should play a key role against the Gophers.

“I thought they got us going in the first half,” Gard said, referring to the Indiana game, “and we really extended the lead with those guys on the floor in the second half.

“As we’ve seen and talked about before, that has been the unique part and the fun part about this team. We can go relatively pretty deep and keep our foot on the gas.”

UW’s top five reserves during the second half of last season were Jordan Davis, Gilmore, McGee, Isaac Lindsey and Markus Ilver.

Led by Davis at 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, that group combined to average 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. However, their shooting numbers were just 27.2% from three-point range, 36.7% overall and 57.4% from the free-throw line.

The top five reserves this season have been Blackwell, McGee, Gilmore, Nolan Winter and Connor Essegian, who replaced Davis in the starting lineup for the final 19 games last season.

Led by Blackwell at 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, that group has combined to average 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. The shooting numbers have been outstanding – 35.9% from three-point range, 46.2% overall and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Blackwell has been UW's best all-around reserve. McGee has provided defense and energy and timely points. Gilmore has been solid on defense and on the glass and has scored inside. Winter has allowed the staff to rest Crowl, and Essegian appears to be coming on after a slow start.

Forward Markus Ilver played well at Penn State and is working to expand UW's bench

Ilver has been making a push for more playing time and had three points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in just five minutes in the loss at Penn State. Because of the depth this season, Gard has had a difficult time getting him onto the court.

“That’s extremely productive,” Gard said of Ilver’s work at Penn State. “And that’s exactly what I’ve been seeing in practice. I have to just continue to find ways to get him on the floor when the matchups are right and the situation presents itself.”

In some ways, Gard has too many options this season. UW’s bench has made critical contributions in several victories and has allowed the starters to stay fresher.

“That is a credit to their work ethic,” guard Max Klesmit said. “Coming in every day, pushing us five (starters), pushing one another. Then it is a direct correlation in the box score.

“I think that is just a credit to them – keeping their head down and waiting for their moment to be called, staying ready so they’ve never got to get ready.

“The spark they have given…it has been great across the board for everyone.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A deep bench has helped Greg Gard's Wisconsin team flourish