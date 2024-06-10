Wisconsin men's basketball adding Serbian big man Andrija Vukovic to 2024 class

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his staff have added what should be the final piece to the team’s roster for next season.

UW officials announced Monday that Andrija Vukovic (pronounced on-DREE-uh VOO-koh-vich), a 6-foot-11 center from Podgorica, Montenegro, has signed with the Badgers.

Serbia → Wisconsin



Andrija Vukovic, a 6-foot-11 freshman, has officially signed with the Badgers!



INFO | 📰 https://t.co/K9oXOWvFYi pic.twitter.com/1KAL0h5iA7 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 10, 2024

Vukovic has been playing for KK Vršac in the Basketball League of Serbia. He becomes the third member of UW’s 2024 freshman class, joining guard Daniel Freitag and forward Jack Robison.

"Since the conclusion of last season, our staff has been on a mission to find an impact big man to help our team going into next year," Gard said. "After watching all of the film, countless phone calls and zoom chats, we were fortunate to find such a tremendous player and person that will fit in perfectly with our program.

"Andrija has played a lot of high-level basketball against older and established competition. This experience has had a great impact on his development. His ability to play in the pick-and-roll as a finisher, plus his strength around the rim will fit perfectly with how our offense has continued to evolve. His strength and physicality will also help him transition defensively into playing in the Big Ten Conference."

Vukovic, 19, could initially give UW a dependable backup at center and/or power forward.

Nolan Winter averaged just 9.4 minutes per game as a freshman but his workload is expected to increase this season.

Carter Gilmore (1.8 points per game) can fill in at power forward or center, largely because of his defense, rebounding and basketball IQ.

Markus Ilver (1.1 ppg) got chances to take some of Gilmore’s minutes last season but struggled to score as he shot just 25.0% from three-point range and 31.4% overall.

This past season Vukovic was a reserve on a veteran team. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game.

He hit 48 of 73 field-goal attempts (65.8%), including 4 of 6 three-pointers (66.7%), and had more assists (16) than turnovers (10).

The addition of Vukovic should complete the remake of the roster.

UW lost three starters after last season.

AJ Storr and Chucky Hepburn transferred to Kansas and Louisville, respectively, and Tyler Wahl exhausted his eligibility.

Reserve guard Connor Essegian transferred to Nebraska. Also, reserve guards Isaac Lindsey (South Dakota State) and Luke Haertle (Winona State) transferred.

UW added three transfers – guards Cam Hunter (Central Arkansas) and John Tonje (Missouri) and forward Xavier Amos (Northern Illinois) – along with the freshmen.

Vukovic gives UW the maximum of 13 scholarship players. According to UW, Gilmore, Jack Janicki and Isaac Gard will be walk-ons in 2024-2025.

Gard noted this spring that UW hoped to parlay the connections of Kirk Penney and Lance Randall into signing players from overseas and Vukovic likely won’t be the last.

"As the landscape of college basketball continues to change, we are constantly looking to evolve and grow," Gard said. "This addition will not only help our current team, but it will also help us continue to establish our program as a great fit for players from across the entire globe.

"Being able to get a world-class education while playing at the highest level in college basketball is a dream come true for Andrija. We look forward to welcoming Andrija to Wisconsin and can't wait to get to work with him."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin basketball lands Serbian's Andrija Vukovic for 2024 class