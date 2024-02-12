Wisconsin men slide 12 spots to No. 21 in USA Today poll, nine spots to No. 20 in AP poll

MADISON – Although Wisconsin remains in solid position to finish in the top four of the Big Ten men’s basketball race, the Badgers continue to slide in the national polls.

Road losses to Michigan and Rutgers left UW (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) with a four-game losing streak.

As a result, the Badgers dropped 12 spots to No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll and nine spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press poll.

The Badgers play twice this week.

They host Ohio State at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Peacock) and face host Iowa at 1:15 p.m. Saturday (BTN).

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton helps Buckeyes snap a five-game losing streak

Bruce Thornton hit 10 of 20 shots and finished with a game-high 24 points in the Buckeyes’ 79-75 double-overtime victory over visiting Maryland on Sunday.

That allowed the Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9) to end their losing streak at five games.

Thornton hit a game-tying three-pointer with 63 seconds left in regulation, hit a game-tying jumper with 65 seconds left in the first overtime and then gave the Buckeyes the lead for good in the second overtime with a jumper with 71 seconds left.

“Even when we went down, we still had the confidence,” Thornton, who leads the Buckeyes in scoring at 15.8 points per game, said after the victory over Maryland, “and I seen it in my teammates. The look in their eyes was: ‘We’re going to win this game. No matter how we’re going to get it done, no matter who’s going to score.’

“As a team we came together and we got the dub.”

UW three-point shooters have been off the mark

Wisconsin entered the Nebraska game on Feb. 1 shooting 41.1% from three-point range (74 of 180) in Big Ten play.

The Badgers enter the week at 35.9% in league play.

The reason: UW has made just 23 of 90 attempts (25.6%) during the four-game losing streak.

UW hit 10 of 31 attempts at Nebraska but then slumped to 3 of 19 against Purdue, 5 of 19 at Michigan and 5 of 21 at Rutgers.

Six UW players have attempted at least 5 three-pointers during the streak.

John Blackwell, who missed the Rutgers game because of the apparent hip injury suffered against Purdue, has hit 2 of 5 attempts (40.0%). Max Klesmit (8 of 21 for 38.1%) is the only other player at 30.0% or better in the last four games.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin slides in men's top 25 basketball polls