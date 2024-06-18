Wisconsin men’s hockey adds talented transfer forward

Wisconsin’s men’s hockey program added former Northern Michigan signee Adam Pietila on Saturday, he announced on X.

Pietila becomes the second transfer target to become a Badger, joining former Rochester Institute of Technology forward Cody Laskosky, who committed to UW in early May.

The Howell, Michigan native represented the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League this past season and netted 24 goals and 24 assists in 61 regular season appearances. Pietila also added three goals in his seven playoff contests with the Phantoms.

Prior to his stint in the USHL, the 6-footer played two seasons with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats. In his 111 regular season contests from 2021-23, he had 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points.

After entering the portal, I have decided to commit to University of Wisconsin — adam pietila (@adampietila) June 17, 2024

Alongside Laskosky, Pietila’s addition is huge for Mike Hasting’s program. His experience on multiple squads and recent playoff success could bode well for a squad looking to return to the NCAA’s top-five.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire