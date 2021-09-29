Wisconsin DE Matt Henningsen named as Campbell Trophy semifinalist

On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin football announced on Twitter that senior defensive end Matt Henningsen was named as a semifinalist to the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Related: Wisconsin football releases its Week 5 depth chart

The Campbell Trophy is awarded to the best scholar-athlete in the country every season that exemplifies academic success, on-field football performance and leadership. This is a great honor for Henningsen, who is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

In addition to graduating with his bachelor’s degree in three years, the former walk-on has been named Academic All-Big Ten in all three of his seasons with the Badgers.

Matt Henningsen has been truly phenomenal on and off the field in his time at Wisconsin and it is exciting to see him receiving acknowledgment for what he has accomplished so far.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.