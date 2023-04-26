Wisconsin’s matchup at Purdue will now be under Friday night lights

Wisconsin football recently announced a schedule change that will mean the Badgers will play under Friday night lights this season.

In a game that was originally schedule for Saturday, September 23, the Wisconsin at Purdue matchup has been moved to Friday, September 22. The Big Ten battle will be played under Friday night lights at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium.

This matchup will be Wisconsin’s Big Ten opener in 2023, and will come after the non-conference slate of Buffalo, Washington State, and Georgia Southern. It will act as the first Big Ten test for the new-look Badger coaching staff under Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin officially announced the change on Wednesday morning:

🚨𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧🚨 Our game against Purdue has been moved to 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔, September 22‼️ Cue the Friday Night Lights ✨ pic.twitter.com/3AlGe6fquo — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 26, 2023

