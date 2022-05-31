Wisconsin makes top three for 2024 four-star F Cooper Koch

After Greg Gard offered 2024 forward Cooper Koch back in September, the four-star wing out of Peoria, Illinois has officially narrowed down his list of schools down to three.

According to a report by Sean Bock of 247Sports, the Illinois native will be focusing on Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue moving forward. He also held offers from Bradley, Illinois, Indiana, Wake Forest, and Western Illinois.

Per 247sports, Koch is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 8 PF in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block on 49% shooting from beyond the arc for Notre Dame High School.

It will be interesting to see which Big Ten school ultimately lands the talented four-star forward, as he appears to be headed towards an early commitment.

📽️ Cooper Koch || @PND_Basketball @IndianaElite 𝘔𝘪𝘥-𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘩𝘶𝘣 𝘢𝘵 6-7, 𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘵 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦, 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳, 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 🎞️ @madehoops pic.twitter.com/xGGRli4Q7J — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) January 24, 2022

