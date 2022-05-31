Wisconsin makes top three for 2024 four-star F Cooper Koch

Dillon Graff
After Greg Gard offered 2024 forward Cooper Koch back in September, the four-star wing out of Peoria, Illinois has officially narrowed down his list of schools down to three.

According to a report by Sean Bock of 247Sports, the Illinois native will be focusing on Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue moving forward. He also held offers from Bradley, Illinois, Indiana, Wake Forest, and Western Illinois.

Per 247sports, Koch is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 8 PF in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block on 49% shooting from beyond the arc for Notre Dame High School.

It will be interesting to see which Big Ten school ultimately lands the talented four-star forward, as he appears to be headed towards an early commitment.

