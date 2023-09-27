Wisconsin makes the top six for a 2025 wide receiver

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers enter their bye week at 3-1, with a 1-0 record in-conference after Friday night’s win at Purdue.

Before the program meets Rutgers on October 7, there is some recruiting news to pass along: the program made the top six schools for class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.

The Zionsville, Indiana native is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 393 player in the class of 2025, No. 55 wide receiver and No. 4 recruit from his home state.

Also included in Hilton Jr.’s top six are Ole Miss, Kentucky. Missouri, Florida International and Miami. He also holds offers from programs including Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and in-state Purdue.

TOP 6 ‼️

•

•

Thanks to all the coaches who have been recruiting me through this process. Where we going 👀 pic.twitter.com/P3Ndhnk0iz — Eugene Hilton Jr (@EugeneHiltonJr) September 27, 2023

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently sits No. 25 in the nation with two commitments: three-star S Remington Moss and three-star QB Landyn Locke. It’s extremely early in the recruiting process as head coach Luke Fickell looks to improve upon the program’s 2023 effort and further bolster his roster.

