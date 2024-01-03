Wisconsin makes the top schools for one of 2025’s best running backs

Wisconsin made the top 13 schools for class of 2025 running back Tory Blaylock earlier today.

Tory’s older brother Travian played for the Badgers from 2018-2023, his last game being Wisconsin’s ReliaQuest Bowl loss to LSU.

The talented running back is 247Sports’ No. 155 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 running back and No. 27 player from his home state of Texas. Wisconsin made the top list alongside a who’s who of college football blue bloods: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia and Notre Dame.

The Badgers’ class of 2025 currently sits No. 16 in the nation with four commitments. A possible addition of Blaylock would be huge, but the competition couldn’t be tougher.

