Wisconsin makes the top schools for 2025 CB Jojo Scott

Wisconsin made the top 10 schools for class of 2025 three-star cornerback Jojo Scott on Sunday.

The Badgers made the cut along with NC State, Iowa State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Oregon State, Liberty, Louisville, Kansas and Georgia Tech.

Related: Where every member of Wisconsin’s record-breaking recruiting class of 2021 is now

Scott is 247Sports’ No. 120 cornerback in the class of 2025 and No. 184 recruit from his home state of Florida. The 6’1″ cornerback has four official visits scheduled for the next month: May 31 at Oregon State, June 7 at Wisconsin, June 14 at Kansas State and June 21 at Kansas.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has one cornerback committed thus far: four-star Jaimier Scott.

Cornerback has quickly become one of the program’s strongest positions since Luke Fickell took over in November of 2022. He and his staff are working to keep that the case in the 2025 recruiting cycle and beyond.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire