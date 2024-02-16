Wisconsin makes the top five schools for a 2025 offensive tackle

Wisconsin made the top five schools for class of 2025 offensive tackle Matty Augustine.

Augustine is 247Sports’ No. 394 player in the class, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 4 recruit from his home state of Connecticut. He is a three-star recruit on 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

Related: You might be surprised where Wisconsin football is on ESPN’s early 2024 SP+ rankings

Wisconsin made the cut along with Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. It should be noted that Augustine currently has four 247Sports crystal ball predictions to choose Notre Dame, including from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently has seven commitments, all from three-star recruits. The group currently ranks No. 9 in a way-too-early look at the national rankings.

NEWS: 2025 four-star OT Matty Augustine is down to five schools. pic.twitter.com/beWNi6Y8iy — 336 Edits (@336Edits) February 15, 2024

The Badgers finished the 2024 cycle with the No. 25 class in the nation. That group had a Blue Chip Ratio of 50%, signaling a potential step forward for the program’s recruiting prowess.

It’s still early, but Luke Fickell and his staff have a long way to go in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire