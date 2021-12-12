Wisconsin makes the top 4 for 2022 ATH Koen Entringer

Wisconsin’s class of 2022 took a big hit this week when four-star in-state interior offensive lineman Billy Schrauth committed to Notre Dame and transfer cornerback Kalon Gervin switched his commitment from Wisconsin to Kansas.

There was some positive news to come from last week, though, as Wisconsin was among the final four schools for 2022 athlete Koen Entringer.

Entringer is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and is the site’s No. 1487 player in the class of 2022, No. 126 athlete and No. 45 recruit from his home state of Michigan.

The three schools Wisconsin will look to edge out on December 15? Boston College, Michigan and Iowa.

Thank you God for blessing with multiple opportunities to peruse my athletic career and education.I will be signing with ☝️of 4️⃣ schools on December 15th‼️ #AGTG #OnWisconsin #Hawkeyes #GoBlue #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/BR4zkjLsMd — Koen Entringer (@KoenEntringer) December 9, 2021

