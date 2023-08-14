Wisconsin makes the top 20 in the preseason AP Top 25

Welcome to the college football season, or at least to the fast build-up to Week 1. A major milestone in the offseason was reached today: the release of the preseason AP Top 25.

After slotting in at No. 21 in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the Badgers enter at No. 19 in the first AP Top 25.

Other Big Ten teams ranked include Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Penn State at No. 7 and Iowa at No. 25. Savor this moment…it’s the final time people can complain about the Big Ten East boasting three top-10 teams while the West sits at the bottom of the ranking.

For Badger fans, this release should signal the golden opportunity the Badgers have to capitalize on the final year of the division structure in the conference.

Here’s the full Top 25:

The Preseason AP Top 25 is HERE 🙌 Do you agree with these rankings? 📈 pic.twitter.com/d55kqs6Kwj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire