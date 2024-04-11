Wisconsin makes the top 10 schools for 2025 wide receiver Nasir Newkirk

Wisconsin football made the top 10 schools for 2025 wide receiver Nasir Newkirk on Wednesday.

Newkirk is 247Sports’ No. 661 player in the class of 2025, No. 108 wide receiver and No. 16 recruit from his home state of North Carolina.

Wisconsin made his top 10 list along with Appalachian State, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia, Liberty, USF, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The 6’2″, 185-pound receiver does not have any official visits scheduled and does not have any crystal ball predictions at this time.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently dropped to No. 20 in the nation, as its number of commitments dropped from nine to seven. Much work is left for Luke Fickell and his staff in the cycle, as the program has yet to land a blue-chip recruit.

