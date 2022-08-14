Wisconsin makes the top 10 for 2024 four-star RB Bryan Jackson

Earlier this week, 2024 four-star running back Bryan Jackson out of McKinney, Texas, announced his top 10 schools he’ll consider moving forward, a list that included the University of Wisconsin.

Per the 247sports Composite, Jackson is the No. 287 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 38 ATH in the country, and the No. 42 player in Texas.

Wisconsin is up against some heavy hitters for the four-star RB, who also listed Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot, 225-pound RB ran for 973 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 100 yards receiving.

You can watch his highlights here.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire