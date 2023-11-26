Wisconsin makes history with their 28-14 win over Minnesota

Not only did the Badgers move to 7-5 on the year and keep Minnesota out of a bowl game with their 28-14 win on Saturday, there was also historical significance to Wisconsin coming out on top.

Heading into Saturday, Wisconsin and Minnesota had met an amazing 132 times. What’s even more astounding? In those meetings, the two rivals were even at 62-62-8. With the win on Saturday spurred by Braelon Allen’s 165 yards on the ground, Wisconsin took the all-time series lead at 63-62-8.

The Axe is back home in Madison, and Wisconsin will also extend one of the three longest bowl streaks in the nation to 22 straight years.

“That’ll go right back up in that trophy case.” 🪓#SinkTheBoat pic.twitter.com/AOff9CxZku — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire