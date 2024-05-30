Wisconsin makes final schools for top 2025 linebacker Mason Posa

Wisconsin made the final three schools for top class of 2025 linebacker Mason Posa on Wednesday.

The Badgers were included along with Oregon and Texas A&M.

Related: Which Big Ten football team has the toughest 2024 schedule?

Posa is 247Sports’ No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico. The top linebacker has official visits scheduled to Wisconsin on May 31, Oregon on June 7 and Texas A&M on June 14.

Posa is part of a sizable group of top prospects the Badgers will get a first shot at during their official visits this weekend. He is the highest-ranked player on the program’s visit sheet and will be one of its biggest priorities.

247Sports has yet to log a crystal ball prediction for his landing spot.

Wisconsin begins a crucial month of official visits this weekend, May 31-June 2. Top prospects Posa, four-star edge Jayden Woods and four-star cornerback Mason Alexander are part of that group.

The Badgers’ class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. That number is sure to rise as visits continue throughout June.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire