Wisconsin makes the final schools for one of Kentucky’s top 2025 recruits

Wisconsin basketball made the top 12 schools for class of 2025 power forward E.J. Walker Friday afternoon.

Walker is 247Sports’ No. 156 player in the class, No. 30 power forward and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Kentucky.

The Badgers make the 6-foot, 8-inch power forward’s list alongside South Carolina, Illinois, Xavier, Dayton, Louisville, Iowa, West Virginia, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and California.

Greg Gard’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 11 in the nation with one player committed — three-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger. His 2024 group finished No. 55 overall, so a strong 2025 cycle is important to build momentum moving forward.

